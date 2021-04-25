Resistance forces have grown strong today like never before

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the comments today during a ceremony to commemorate the IRGC Quds Force second-in-command General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away last Sunday.

He hailed the important role that Martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Hejazi played in the fight the Takfiris in Iraq and Syria and said "Had it not been for the command of Martyr Haj Qassem and Martyr Hejazi in Syria and the Axis of Resistance, America with the help of its proxies the takfiri groups, would have dried up the roots of Islam and the Islamic Revolution in the region."

He further pointed out that today martyrs like Soleimani, Hejazi, and Sayyad Shirazi, who served as the commander of the Ground Force and was assassinated by terrorist MKO in 1999, are a role model for the young generation, declaring that the IRGC and the regular Army have joined hands to continue defending the country and the Islamic Revolution against American and Zionist front.

Gen. Hatami added that the IRGC and the Army have jointly created security and deterrence for the nation, adding that the American and Israeli enemies have today been defeated by the resistance forces.

"Today, the resistance fronts consisting of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen,… against the United States and the Zionist regime are not only undefeated and passive but they are considered the victors of the battlefields and [have become] a sizeable and influential power."

KI/Tasnim2491464