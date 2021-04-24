Iran condemns Zionists' crimes against Quds residents

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Saeed Khatibzadeh praised the resistance of the Palestinian people, especially the residents and the young people of Jerusalem al-Quds, against the criminal Zionists, and stressed the need for the international community to stop Israeli human rights abuses against the defenseless Palestinian people and the aggression against al-Quds holy sites.

The spokesman pointed to the continuation of Zionist occupation and crimes against the Palestinian people and stressed the need to support the resistance until the liberation of Palestine.

He added, "The land of Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people and the Zionist regime is an occupier and the only solution to the Palestinian crisis is holding the referendum with the participation of the true inhabitants of the land of Palestine."

KI/5196849