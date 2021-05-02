Palestinian resistance turns into important regional actor

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs made the comments in a meeting with the head of Hamas bureau in Iran, Khaled Ghadoomi on Sunday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Amir Abdullahian pointed to the developments in the region and the events that took place in the occupied territories, saying, "The desperate actions of the Zionist regime will certainly not go unanswered and the Axis of Resistance will react with more force against any Zionist assertiveness."

He added, "Today, the Palestinian resistance has become an important regional and influential actor both politically and on the ground."

The Secretary-General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada in Tehran also harshly criticized the normalization of relations between the rulers of the UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist regime and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any regional initiative to help establish a unified Palestinian state encompassing the entire historic Palestine land with Quds as the capital."

Khaled Ghadoomi, head of Hamas bureau in Tehran, for his part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian people and pointed to the role of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei played in keeping the important issue of Palestine and Quds alive.

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of the oppressed nation of Palestine and the resistance cause since the Islamic Revolution [in 1979]."

He went on to brief the Iranian official on the Palestinian election process and the violations of agreements.

