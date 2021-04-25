Palestinians demonstrate in support of Al-Aqsa in Gaza Strip

Recent reports indicate that since the beginning of the Palestinian intifada in occupied Jerusalem since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, 750 Palestinians have been severely wounded by Zionist militants, and more than 100 people have also been arrested so far in the clashes.

For several consecutive nights, intense clashes and tensions between Zionist occupiers and Palestinian citizens of the occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds have escalated.

Following the massive Palestinian demonstrations in Al-Quds, the Zionists used tear gas and war bullets against them. Dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured in the clashes.

The will of the resistance groups for defending Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque will not be undermined, Hamas Spokesman Fawzi Barhoum reiterated yesterday.

The Resistance does will spare no efforts to reclaim the deprived rights of the Palestinians in this regard, he asserted.

On Saturday, Palestinian media reported the artillery attack of Israeli army on the positions of resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

The tanks of the occupying regime of Israel fired at the positions of resistance forces in the east of Al-Bridge, Gaza Strip.

Palestinian-based ‘Safa’ news agency’s correspondent also reported that the Israeli army targeted the headquarters of resistance forces in the east of Al-Bridge Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In a Friday statement issued in response to the Zionist occupiers' aggression against the Palestinians, the Joint Operation Room of Palestinian Resistance Groups stressed that Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line and that the Resistance forces will have the final say on the issue.

And the commanders of the Joint Resistance Room are constantly holding meetings to support the uprising and intifada of the heroes of Al-Quds and to counter the aggression of the occupiers.

