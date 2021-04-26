Zionist regime cannot weaken spirit of Palestinian resistance

Abdul-Latif al-Qanu said that policies adopted by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people will never break the spirit of resistance and perseverance of Palestinians, Al-Ahad news reported.

According to the report, Hamas spokesman further reminded that banning the activity of Palestinian fishermen in the waters of Gaza is a clear and gross violation of their rights and other forms of crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

Such aggressive policies of the Zionist regime will never undermine the resolve of Palestinian people, he said and emphasized, “We will never accept the siege and pressure of Zionist regime on Palestinian people and that the Zionist regime will pay a heavy price for its aggression and malicious behavior.”

Earlier, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh condemned the Zionist hostile actions against the Palestinians, especially in occupied lands and territories.

Today, the resistance is stronger than ever and Palestinian people are determined to continue their path despite all their sacrifices, Haniyeh said.

MA/5198028