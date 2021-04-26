Hamas leader warns Zionists over recent unrests in Quds

In reaction to the recent unrests in occupied Quds, Ismail Haniyeh said that Quds is not alone in this battle and that the Resistance in Gaza is ready to support the people of Quds.

Haniyeh stated in a speech on Sunday night that if the Zionist enemy continues its hostile policy against Quds, there will be no calm.

The leader of Hamas called the events in Quds a battle over the identity of this city, saying, "We are facing the chapters of the so-called 'Deal of the Century' project, which seeks to destroy the Palestinian cause and introduce Quds as the capital of the occupying regime, as well as to leave the Zionists free to encroach on the holy issues and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"The events in Quds overturned the theory of normalization of relations with the Zionist enemy. The Zionist regime is not part of the solution, but the problem itself. This regime is not an ally of the region, but an enemy of the region and the nation of Palestine," Haniyeh stressed.

"The battle of Quds is the battle of us all; Quds is not just for the Palestinians, it is the center of the battle," he added.

He called on all Arab and Islamic nations to prepare for providing true help to the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Hamas issued a statement Sunday, calling on Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip to keep hand on the trigger and prepare missiles to target vital Zionist facilities.

Haniyeh further stressed the need to hold elections in Jerusalem, as in Gaza and the West Bank, and that elections in Quds should be a national battle.

Recent reports indicate that since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, 750 Palestinians have been severely wounded by Zionist militants, and more than 100 people have also been arrested so far in the clashes.

For several consecutive nights, intense clashes and tensions between Zionist occupiers and Palestinian citizens of the occupied Quds have escalated.

On Saturday, Palestinian media reported the artillery attack of the Israeli army on the positions of resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

