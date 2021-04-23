Difficult to verify US compliance with JCPOA: Spox

It is easy to verify Iran's actions in returning to JCPOA commitments, but it is difficult to verify the actions of the United States and other JCPOA parties, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the remarks in a recent interview with Arab and Western journalists on Clubhouse software, during which he answered various questions put forward by the journalists.

Khatibzadeh first touched upon Tehran's relations with Riyadh in answer to a question, saying that the two countries have always been in contact and their ties have never been completely severed.

Yemeni forces stage another attack on King Khalid airbase

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree says that Yemeni armed forces have once again attacked Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase with drones on Thursday morning.

According to a statement published on the Al-Masirah TV website, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the drone operation against military targets at King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition in the aggression on Yemen since 2015.

IAEA confirms installing more advanced centrifuges at Natanz

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran has begun installing more advanced centrifuges used for enriching uranium at the Natanz nuclear site which was hit by an act of sabotage a few weeks ago.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has previously informed the UN nuclear watchdog of its decision to install more advanced centrifuges at Natanz which was hit a few weeks ago by a blast reportedly carried out by the Israeli regime in a bid to destroy Iran's enrichment capacity.

IRGC forces kill 2 terrorist elements in clashes in Marivan

The IRGC said in a statement Thursday that in clashes with a team of terrorists affiliated with anti-Revolution armed groups in Marivan County in the western Kordestan province, two terrorists were killed.

The public relations department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, said in a statement that the local forces of the base clashed with a team of terrorists affiliated with anti-Revolution armed groups in the Marivan County located in the western Kordestan province on Wednesday evening.

'Iranian nation won't stop advancing under cruel sanctions'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that inaugurating mega projects under the sanctions clearly shows that no one can stop the Iranian nation from advancing.

As many as 4,635 big agricultural projects under the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad were inaugurated across the nation by President Hassan Rouhani through video conferencing on Thursday.

During the ceremony, President Rouhani said that inaugurating mega projects under the sanctions clearly shows that no one can stop the Iranian nation from advancing.

"One of our goals in inaugurating these great projects is to make the world understand that sanctions and pressure cannot stop the Iranian nation from growing," the president said.

"Resistance groups stationed next to Zionist regime's bases"

The newly appointed the Second-in-Command of the IRGC's Quds Force has said that the Iran-backed Resistance groups are stationed very close to the Israeli regime's military bases.

Speaking during a ceremony to commemorate his predecessor General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away on Sunday from a “heart condition, in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, the newly appointed Second-in-Command of the IRGC's Quds Force said that "the occupying Zionist regime must know that the Resistance groups are stationed all over the planet next to your bases and they are bringing you closer to collapse at any moment."

