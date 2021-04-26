Iron Dome or spider’s web; what Dimona missile incident means

The missile that landed near Dimona means a change in the rules of the conflict. Israelis claim the missile had been ‘errant’ but they are the ones who look even more lost.

A powerful explosion rocked a sensitive Israeli missile factory named Tomer on Tuesday during a test for advanced weapons, according to reports by Israeli news outlets 22 hours later.

No step-by-step plan raised in Vienna talks: Deputy FM

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that no step-by-step plan is raised in Vienna talks and parties involved in JCPOA are discussing together on Iran’s desired arrangements at stage of implementing commitments.

Speaking at the end of meeting of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to the possibility of implementation of step-by-step plan in Vienna talks and added that the step-by-step plan has long been set aside.

Paks urge reactivation of joint economic committee with Iran

President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said Pakistani businessmen call for reactivation of Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Committee.

Expressing content about the increase in the number of border crossings with Iran, Anjum Nisar said: "The demand of Pakistani businessmen is the reactivation of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries."

Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Coop. Commission to convene on Apr. 28-29

The 28th edition of meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held on April 28-29 to discuss enhancing and broadening bilateral ties on issues of mutual interests.

Iran becomes self-sufficient in benzene production

Iranian petrochemical companies now fully meet the domestic need for benzene and the imports of the chemical product will stop from now on, according to an Oil Ministry's statement on Sunday.

Iran will no longer need any imports of benzene as one of the Iranian petrochemical companies has now met the domestic needs, according to a statement by the Iranian Oil Ministry.

Davoudi wins gold at Asian weightlifting championships

Iranian weightlifter Ali Davoudi won a gold medal in the men’s super-heavyweight category (+109 kg) at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

Lifting 196 kg in snatch, he won the gold medal while weightlifters from Syria and Japan finished second and third respectively.

Resistance forces have grown strong today like never before

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says the Resistance forces are winning on battlefields against the United States and the Zionist regime and have become a sizeable and influential power.

FM Zarif meets with Qatari counterpart in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and discussed issues of mutual interest.

IPHRC welcomes Iran's human rights suggestions

During the 7th meeting of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), members welcomed Iran's suggestions on human rights.

IPHRC, which is an independent body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held its 7th meeting online hosted by Saudi Arabia.

'Seven Years Minus 10 Days' to vie at Hollywood Silver Screen

Iranian short film 'Seven Years Minus 10 Days' by Hamid Nouri will compete at the Hollywood Silver Screen Festival in the US.

Produced and Directed by Hamid Nouri, 'Seven Years Minus 10 Days' has been selected to vie at the Hollywood Silver Screen Festival with thirteen films from other countries.

Iran to host Asian taekwondo competitions in September

Iranian Taekwondo Federation has said in a statement that three different taekwondo events will be hosted by Iran this September.

The Iranian Taekwondo Federation said in a statement on Sunday that after following up on the date of the Asian taekwondo clubs, open, and Fajr competitions, it was decided that those events will be hosted by Iran from September 15 -22, 2021.

Tehran ready to help New Delhi overcome deadly Covid pandemic

Addressing his Indian counterpart in a message, Iran's health minister expressed Iran's readiness to assist the Indian people to overcome the crisis of Covid-19.

Addressing Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a message, the Iranian health minister Saeed Namaki expressed Iran’s regret over the increasing death toll of the Covid-19.

Persepolis team to be quarantined upon arrival from India

Iranian minister of health announced on Sun. that Persepolis players will be quarantined after arriving home from India.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that the team will be quarantined and be tested for Covid-19 infection due to the new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus that has been detected from samples collected in India.

MA