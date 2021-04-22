Iran not to permit nuclear talks turn to tiring negotiations

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that Iran will not permit anybody to turn nuclear talks to the lingering, or tiring negotiations, but will not neglect sensitive issues due to too much rush.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that this session was in fact the sum-up of the six-day talks that the Iran and P4+1 had had in Vienna during the past fortnight, that include the practical move that the United States needs to make in termination of sanctions.

Iran’s moves will come after justification about the termination of sanctions, he added.

Iran, Slovakia stress expansion of bilateral ties

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi met and held talks with the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Tehran Ladislav Ballek on the expansion of bilateral ties.

During the meeting that was held on Tuesday evening, Ghazizadeh said that deepening and strengthening the friendly relations between Iran and the Slovak Republic in various fields, especially in the parliamentary arena, has an effective role in helping to increase the level of interaction between the two countries and removing obstacles to the development of cooperation.

Iran doesn't want JCPOA+: Rouhani

President Rouhani said that Iran wants the implementation of the same JCPOA, not a word less and not a word more, and it does not want JCPOA+.

“Today, it is clear to all parties to the JCPOA, Europe and the regional countries that the full implementation of the JCPOA is the only solution to Iran’s nuclear issue,” Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

Security common concern of Iran, Pakistan: Rouhani

In his meeting with the Pakistan foreign minister, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that security is a common concern of the two countries, and strengthening cooperation in this area is necessary.

During the meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday, Rouhani pointed to the importance of cooperation with Pakistan as Iran's Muslim neighbor, and stressed the need to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in various fields, including economic and trade relations, as well as the development and strengthening of cross-border markets.

3rd Iran-Pakistan border crossing opened in “Pishin”

The Third official border crossing between Iran and Pakistan was inaugurated in “Pishin” Border, in Rask city, southern Sistan and Baluchestan province in presence of the Iranian roads minister and Pakistan officials.

In the inaugural ceremony, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Chairman of Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, a number of lawmakers and legislators in the Parliament as well as officials from Pakistan.

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran at 388

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 388 with the total death toll surpassed 67,910 on Wed.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wed. that the pandemic has claimed 388 lives over the past 24 hours, one of the highest numbers of fatalities over the past five months.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 67,913, Sima Lari added.

Iran pays $30mn of assets in S. Korea for vaccine purchase

The head of the Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce said that $30 million of Iran's blocked money in South Korea has been paid for the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hossein Tanhayi lamented that despite the cooperation between the two sides, a small part of the job has been done at the present time.

"South Korea agreed to pay one billion dollars of its debt to Iran in cash, but so far the agreement has not been implemented," he said.

20,000 people to receive COVIran Barakat vaccine next week

The main researcher working on producing an anti-Covid-19 vaccine dubbed COVIran Barakat said Wednesday that as many as 20,000 will start receiving the Iranian-made vaccine starting from next week.

Minoo Mohraz, of Iran’s National Coronavirus Task Force, who has worked as a key member of a team working on one of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Iran dubbed COVIran Barakat, said on Wednesday the second phase of the vaccine trial on 18-50 aged group people has ended with positive results.

Iran-Pakistan coop. critical in creating peace in Afghanistan

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran considers cooperation with Pakistan as critical in creating peace in Afghanistan.

Ghalibaf held a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Tehran on Wednesday during which he stressed expanding ties with Islamabad. During the meeting, Ghalibaf said that Tehran is determined to expand ties with neighboring countries.

He also said that after the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, the role of neighbors in helping the country will become more important, stressing that Iran considers cooperation with Pakistan as critical in creating peace in Afghanistan.

Iran, Pakistan to establish joint border marketplaces

Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up joint border marketplaces, aimed at strengthening cross-border economic exchanges.

Visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed and sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wed. to expand and develop border cooperation and establish border marketplaces along the border between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

