Iran COVID-19 update: 22,904 cases, 380 deaths

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 22,904 as 380 more Iranians have died from the disease.

Health Ministry informed of 380 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 68,746 on Friday.

Method of enriching uranium relies on pre-scheduled plan

Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organization Kazem Gharibabadi says that change in the method of enriching 60-percent uranium is based on a pre-scheduled plan.

Gharibabadi made the remarks on Thursday while speaking about the fresh report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Iran's nuclear activities in the Natanz site, the center of Iran.

The change was not a new issue, said he, adding that it is completely related to technical decisions and measures.

Iran, ICC discuss Afghanistan, Palestine

Iran and the International Criminal Court discussed the latest situation over cases related to Afghanistan and Palestine.

Discussions were made during a meeting between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Piotr Hofmański, President of the International Criminal Court, on Friday in The Hague.

Iran slams terrorist attack in Quetta

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the terrorist operation and the bombing of a hotel in Quetta, Pakistan.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that Iran would stand by the government and people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

ZZ/