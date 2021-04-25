IRGC ready to confront enemies’ threats with all might

The Political-Ideological Director of Ministry of Defense said that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is ready to confront all threats waged by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran with all its might and power.

Zarif's visit has nothing to do with Iran nuclear talks

An Iraqi lawmaker has said that the Iranian foreign minister's upcoming visit to his country has nothing to do with the nuclear talks between Tehran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Iran condemns Zionists' crimes against Quds residents

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has called on the international community to stop zionists' barbaric actions against the defenseless Palestinian people in al-Quds.

Parl. obliged to monitor Vienna talks seriously: MP

he National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament has been tasked to have strict and serious supervision over the process of Vienna negotiations, an Iranian Parliament member said.

Iran's FUM, Austrian FHJ agree on student exchange program

–The Iranian Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (FUM) and Austria's Joanneum University of Applied Sciences (FHJ) have agreed on the fifth round of the student exchange program.

Zarif upcoming visit to Qatar "very promising": Iran envoy

–Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani said about FM Zarif's upcoming visit to Doha that his visit "is very promising after the recent developments."

Purchase of COVID-19 vaccine government's top priority

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the government's top priorities.

"Sanctions are a major crime in the history of Iran," said President Rouani on Saturday at the session of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus.

