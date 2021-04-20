JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to continue on Apr. 20

The European Union (EU) in a statement said on Monday that the next meeting of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday April 20.

In the statement, one copy of which was released on the website of EU’s External Action Service, stipulates that the Joint Commission meeting will be held at the level of deputies and political directors of foreign ministries of Iran and P4+1 Group at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Politicizing Ukrainian plane crash deplorable, inhumane

Spokesman for the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that trying to politicize Ukrainian plane crash is ‘regrettable and inhumane’.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Monday, Keivan Khosravi reiterated that allegations made by Ukrainian officials about accidental shooting down of a passenger plane over Iran’s sky are unconstructive, as they are trying to politicize the case.

Gen. Fallahzadeh appointed as new Quds Force dep. cmdr.

The Commander-in-Chief of the all Iranian Armed Forces the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to appoint Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh as the new Deputy Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh replaced his predecessor General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away on Sunday from a “heart condition.”

Iran, Indonesia underline expansion of mutual ties

In their meeting, the Indonesian President and Iranian Foreign Minister discussed the development of mutual relations.

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Sunday.

In this meeting, Zarif emphasized the readiness of Iran to develop the fraternal relations between the two countries and appreciated Indonesia's positions in the Security Council to preserve the JCPOA and implement Resolution 2231.

EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell says that he saw a willingness to save the JCPOA in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, adding that there was progress in talks to bring Washington back to the accord.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the ongoing talks in Vienna attended by the Iranian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi and envoys from the remaining parties to the deal known as the P4+1.

Moscow says to welcome any close ties between Tehran, Riyadh

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Monday that Moscow welcomes any closer relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Russia welcomes any close ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Political Adviser Maria Khodinskaya Golinshieva stated.

Differences in Vienna talks on JCPOA required to be agreed

Stating that there are dozens of differences in Vienna talks, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna sad that these differences needed to be agreed by JCPOA member states.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov stated that extra effort is needed to reach a conclusion in Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear deal.

Progress can be seen in Vienna talks: Berlin

A spokesperson of the German government announced progress in the current Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna.

"In the Iranian nuclear talks, we are witnessing change and a desire for progress," said the German spokesperson on Monday.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage.

Withdrawal of foreign forces essential for regional security

Iran Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi points to the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the West Asian region.

The commander made the remarks in a letter to Military attachés of other countries on the occasion of Iran’s National Army Day.

“In a period that we witness cooperation of America with terrorist groups, withdrawal of foreigners from the region and continuation and boosting of cooperation among committed countries, especially in West Asia, are essential and will guarantee regional and global peace and security,” reads the message.

MA