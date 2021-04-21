Step-by-step plan or interim agreement in JCPOA baseless

Stating that step-by-step plans or an interim agreement are baseless, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran is only talking about the final step in lifting the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation.

In reaction to some of the false reports in the Western media, Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that there was no discussion of "temporary agreement" or similar issues in the talks between Iran and the P4+1.

Iran welcoming increase of relations between regional states

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad said that Iran welcomes and encourages any move that leads to the development of relations and cooperation between regional states.

Iraj Masjedi assessed Iran's relations with Iraq as good and developing in various cultural and economic dimensions.

Resistance Front to continue training commanders like Hejazi

The commander of IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani said former IRGC Cmdr. Hejazi has always been lionized by Muslim world leaders and that is proof of his services to the Muslim world.

MP names Nuclear law, Leader's statements as Iran's red line

Stating that negotiation should not become protracted, the Second Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament said that nuclear law and the Leader's statements are Iran's red line.

"The government cannot act against the law," said Ali Nikzad on Tuesday referring to the JCPOA talks in Vienna.

"Negotiation does not make sense without lifting all sanctions and verifying," he stressed, adding, "Negotiation should not be erosive and step-by-step."

Main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility connected

Turning to a meeting of the National Security Commission held on Tue., the spokesman of the Commission said that, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s chief, the main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility is connected.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Abolfazl Amouei stated that the extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament was held by fully observing health instructions and protocols with a focus on investigating sabotage that occurred at Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Iran to stop talks whenever it turns to excessive demand

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that whenever the process of JCPOA talks, which is ongoing in Vienna, move towards excessive demands, it (Iran) will stop continuing it.

Speaking in a meeting of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that the Iranian delegation will stop JCPOA talks whenever the process of negotiations leads to extravagance, waste of time and irrational bargaining.

COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 67,500

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 395 lives over the past 24 hours, one of the highest numbers of fatalities over the past five months.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 67,525, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,286,927 after the detection of 25,492 new cases since Monday.

