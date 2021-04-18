‘Benjamin’ wins at Kwetu Intl. FilmFest. in Tanzania

Animation’s synopsis reads ‘Benjamin’s clumsy yet sweet friend, Asher, screws up. This leads to Benjamin’s mother being captured by the king’s soldiers. Benjamin decides to embark on a hazardous journey to save his mother. This makes the beginning of Asher and Benjamin’s adventure.”

Bahman Sabz Cultural Center, which previously premiered award-winning animations ‘The Elephant King’ and ‘Princess of Rome’, is broadcasting ‘Benjamin’.

‘Benjamin’ has previously garnered the best-animated creation award from the 32nd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth Awards in Iran.

The Best Character award and the Best Feature Film award went to Benjamin at Kwetu International Animation Film Festival.

Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) is newly born Festival in Tanzania. KIAFF provides a large-scale setting for presenting the beautiful works of world animated films with a special focus on East African Animation films.

ZZ/5191213