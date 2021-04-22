'Ballad of a White Cow' to go on screen at Tribeca FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The cast includes Maryam Moghadam, Alireza Sani Far, and Pouria Rahimi Sam.

It is one of 66 films to be screened at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Tribeca Film Festival is an annual film festival organized by Tribeca Enterprises. It takes place each spring in New York City, showcasing a diverse selection of film, episodic, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming.

The festival will be held on June 9-20, 2021 in New York City.

