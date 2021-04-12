'Eclipse' to go on screen at Côté Court Festival

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' has been a joint product of Iran and France.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

For 29 years, Côté court has identified the filmmakers and artists of today and tomorrow through short forms: short fiction films, essay films, experimental films, video art, animated films and documentaries of less than 60 minutes.

The 30th edition of the festival will be held on June 16-22 in France.

ZZ/5186991