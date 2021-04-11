'The Wasteland' wins at Hong Kong International Film Festival

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as a go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

Recently, 'The Wasteland' grabbed the FIPRESCI award handed out by the Independent Federation of Film Critics on the sideline of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

It has also taken part in the 65th edition of the Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain and the 31st edition of the Singapore International Film Festival.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival is one of Asia’s oldest international film festival. Founded in 1976, the festival features different movies, filmmakers from different countries in Hong Kong.HKIFF screens around 230 films from more than 60 countries in different major cultural venues across the territory every year.

