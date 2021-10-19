Benjamin to take part in Universal FilmFest.

Animation’s synopsis reads ‘Benjamin’s clumsy yet sweet friend, Asher, screws up. This leads to Benjamin’s mother being captured by the king’s soldiers. Benjamin decides to embark on a hazardous journey to save his mother. This makes the beginning of Asher and Benjamin’s adventure.”

Benjamin has managed to take part in the Universal Film Festival which will be held online on October 29 and 30, 2021.

‘Benjamin’ has previously garnered the best-animated creation award from the 32nd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth Awards in Iran.

The Best Character award and the Best Feature Film award went to Benjamin at Kwetu International Animation Film Festival.

The Universal Film Festival was founded in 2007 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

Each year Universal Film Festival will take place in a different city and country and include both live and virtual interactive festival options and events.

RHM/5331154