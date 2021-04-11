‘African Violet' to take part in Atlanta Film Festival

”African Violet” is the story of Shokoo (Fatemeh Motamedaria) who is past her fifties and second time married. When she learns her first husband has been put to a retirement house, she decides to intervene against this inconsiderate choice of their children. With (obviously not that eager) consent of her current husband Reza (Saeed Aghakhani), she moves Fereydoun (Reza Babak) into their house. This move disrupts the routine of the household.

The film won the Special Jury Award at the 6th edition of the Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

The film has also screened at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea in October 2019.

Celebrating its 45th year, the 2021 Atlanta Film Festival is the region’s preeminent celebration of cinema. The event will be held from April 22 - May 2, 2021.

