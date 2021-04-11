  1. Culture
Apr 12, 2021, 2:00 AM

‘Left Handed’ ready to vie at intl. festivals

‘Left Handed’ ready to vie at intl. festivals

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Directed by Nasrin Mohammadpour, the short film ‘Left Handed’ is ready to take part in domestic and international festivals.

Produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company, the short film has completed its production process as its poster was also recently unveiled.

‘Left Handed’ has been filmed in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for seven days.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

MAH

News Code 171956
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/171956/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News