‘Left Handed’ ready to vie at intl. festivals

Produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company, the short film has completed its production process as its poster was also recently unveiled.

‘Left Handed’ has been filmed in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for seven days.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

