'Titi' in US festival

A 2020 production, the film is about a physicist who’s about to prove a thesis about the end of the world.

He meets a wired surrogate mother who wants to serve humanity and makes a room of her own.

Elnaz Shakerdoost, Parsa Pirouzfar, and Houtan Shakiba play in the film that had its international debut at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, Japan, last October.

Celebrating 40 years in 2021, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival is one of Minnesota’s most anticipated annual cultural events, and the largest film festival in the region. Over 17 days each spring, MSPIFF brings cinematic wonder to screens across the Twin Cities, presenting 250+ new international, independent films, and offering audiences of 45,000+ countless opportunities to engage with 150+ visiting filmmakers and talent from around the world.

HJ/5195846