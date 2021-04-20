‘Neighboring the Moon’ to be screened at Hot Docs film fest.

The 75-minute documentary is a production of Iran, Canada, and Syria. It is scheduled to go on screen at the Hot Docs Canadian International Festival in Canada and at the World Showcase section of the 28th edition of the event.

‘Neighboring the Moon’ shows the hopes, wishes, and attempts of a family to have a normal life under the fires of war and in the midst of the pandemic.

The film shows how Juli and Maryam, two teenage Syrian girls, like any other young girl of their age care for normal things in life like animals and music.

The two girls live in a hospital along with their mother who works there reaching out to the COVID-19 patients. The girls too have their own system of helping in the affairs of the hospital.

The Hot Docs is recognized as a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards in the Documentary Feature and Documentary Short Subject categories.

This year’s edition of the event, set to be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place on April 29-May 09, 2021.

