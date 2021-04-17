JCPOA Joint Commission to be held in Vienna in few hours

In a tweet on Sat., Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Slow but steady progress in the negotiations on restoration of the nuclear deal.”

“Today in addition to the earlier planned activities at expert level the participants decided to reconvene the official meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA. It will start in a few hours.”

Earlier, Russia’s envoy on Friday evening had announced that work on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) would continue today on Saturday in Vienna under the strict supervision of JCPOA Joint Commission.

On Friday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Ulyanov and China’s Negotiating Team Chief held talks with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for a trilateral meeting to discuss relevant issues.

In addition, the delegations from the three European member states of JCPOA and also Deputy Chief of EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi on Friday.

Concurrent with the bilateral and multilateral meetings at the level of heads of delegations, the technical meetings at the expert level in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues continue.

Following the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA on Thursday, it was decided that technical discussions in the expert meetings in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues would continue and results would be announced to the Joint Commission.

MA/FNA14000128000312