Iran's Araghchi, Russia's Ulyanov confer on JCPOA

Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission met and held talks with Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday.

At the meeting, which was held at the representative office of the Islamic Republic in Vienna, the two sides discussed the status of the talks between Iran and the P4+1.

On the eve of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, the Iranian delegation continues consultations with other delegations in Vienna.

The Iranian delegation headed by Araghchi and attended by representatives of the Ministry of Oil and the Central Bank arrived in the Austrian capital on Tuesday afternoon to resume talks with P4+1 and the EU representative.

The 18th Joint Commission of JCPOA kicked off on April 2, in which the representatives of the countries decided to continue the talks in person in Vienna.

In the first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4+1 countries.

