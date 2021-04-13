Moscow calls on Iran not to be provoked by Natanz incident

Mikhail Ulyanov replied to a tweet by Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, which said, “Enrichment in Natanz is not stopped; Iran will react including by planning to implement several technical measures which the Agency will be informed this week. Replacement process of the damaged centrifuges including with the same machines with more capacity has immediately begun”.

“Take note of your tweet, dear Kazem. We still hope that those who committed the act of sabotage at Natanz will not provoke you, as they hope, to create difficulties to the ongoing process to restore the nuclear deal”, the Russian envoy wrote.

The responsibility for Natanz act of sabotage lies with the Zionist regime and its allies, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi asserted, while speaking about Iran’s reaction to the recent sabotage of enemies in the Natanz facility in an IRIB TV program.

Also, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday if the Natanz incident was a deliberate attack that it should be strongly condemned.

"We are closely following media reports and statements by Iranian representatives in connection with the situation at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, where a serious incident took place. We are confident that its causes will be thoroughly investigated by the Iranian side," Zakharova said in a statement, the Urdu Point reported.

"We hope that what happened will not become a 'gift' to various opponents of the JCPOA and will not undermine the consultations that are gaining momentum on the 'Vienna site' to revive these agreements," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman noted that Moscow is concerned about how the incident will affect multilateral efforts to restore the JCPOA.

