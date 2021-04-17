JCPOA Joint Commission wraps up

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which started an hour ago at the level of deputies with the presence of the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 in Vienna, ended a few minutes ago.

Attendees reviewed the talks over the past few days and received reports from expert groups on sanctions and nuclear issues.

At the meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

The previous round of the meeting was held on Thursday.

Concurrent with the bilateral and multilateral meetings at the level of heads of delegations, the technical meetings at the expert level in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues continue.

Earlier, Russia’s envoy on Friday evening had announced that work on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) would continue today on Saturday in Vienna under the strict supervision of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

ZZ/5191343