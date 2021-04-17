JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

In this meeting that started a few minutes ago, the results of technical consultations of expert working groups in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues will be discussed.

Iranian deputy FM said today's JCPOA meeting in Vienna is to focus on the pace and details of future talks among the parties.

According to Abbas Araghchi, the meeting will be held today to decide how to proceed and to discuss the issues that need to be resolved.

The previous round of the meeting was held on Thursday.

Concurrent with the bilateral and multilateral meetings at the level of heads of delegations, the technical meetings at the expert level in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues continue.

Earlier, Russia’s envoy on Friday evening had announced that work on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) would continue today on Saturday in Vienna under the strict supervision of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

HJ/IRN84298435