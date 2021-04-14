As always Iran very transparent in its JCPOA steps

In response to clarifications of Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations regarding 60% enrichment, Mikhail Ulyanov in a Wednesday tweet wrote, "As always #Iran is very transparent in its deviations from #JCPOA."

"Needless to say that we aren’t happy with this but we are used to think big. We need to focus not on current difficulties but on restoration of JCPOA," he added.

"If we succeed, this and other problems will be settled soon," the Russian diplomat said.

Following the announcement of the start of 60% enrichment in Natanz, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that the country expects to accumulate the product next week.

In a tweet on late Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "Enriching UF6 up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz."

"Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week," he added.

"This will improve significantly both the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical products," the Iranian diplomat said.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission announced the start of 60% enrichment on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran has announced in a letter to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would begin 60% enrichment, he said.

