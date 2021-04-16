Russian diplomat says JCPOA informal talks underway in Vienna

“The Joint Commission of JCPOA continues its work today in Vienna through informal consultations in various configurations”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said in its Twitter account.

“Delegations provide their contributions on sanctions lifting and nuclear issues”, Mikhail Ulyanov added.

Consultations between the Iranian negotiating team and members of the P4 + 1 (Germany, France, Britain, China, and Russia) and the European Union are still ongoing in Vienna.

Technical talks are also set to continue bilaterally and multilaterally today at various levels between the parties.

Iran and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA held a meeting within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Thursday afternoon. The meeting lasted for an hour and a half, according to media reports.

With regard to the recent Iran's move in starting of 60% enrichment, the head of the Iranian delegation stated that that measure was taken within the framework of Iranian law and in accordance with the JCPOA Articles 26 and 36 to meet some of the country's medical needs.

According to media reports, meetings of the two groups of experts, which began last week for technical consultations on the two areas of sanctions relief and nuclear issues, will continue. The results of their meetings will be announced to the JCPOA Joint Commission.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran’s decision to start enriching uranium to 60% was a response to the “malicious acts” perpetrated by Iran's enemies.

Iran's vowed the start of the 60% enrichment following a suspected Israeli act of sabotage at an Iranian nuclear site Natanz. Tehran has strongly condemned the act of sabotage as "terrorism."

