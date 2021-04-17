'Only removal of sanctions will save Vienna talks': source

“It is not acceptable to Iran to divide the sanctions into removal, non-removable and negotiable,” the source told Press TV on Saturday.

“In Tehran, nothing will be accepted but the removal of all sanctions, including those related to the JCPOA, reimposed and relabeled during the Trump era,” the source added.

The source also said the recent European sanctions against Iran's military commanders are “a gross violation” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and should be stopped.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal are meeting in Vienna to try to remove the unilateral US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump three years ago after he abandoned the international accord.

The talks will carry on for several days before breaking so that Iranian and US officials can return home for consultations, a European Union official said on Friday.

The US is not allowed to participate in the discussions, but its representatives are reportedly held abreast of the negotiations down the hall by the Europeans.

