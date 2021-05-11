  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 9:50 AM

Quartet meeting held between Iran, E3 in Vienna

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – On Monday, top negotiators of Iran and three European countries, Germany, France, and Britain, held a quadripartite meeting in Vienna to discuss the process of JCPOA revival.

On Monday, a quadripartite meeting was held in the presence of Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi, and the chairmen of three European delegations (Germany, France, and Britain).

Also, expert meetings continue, both bilaterally and in the form of trio working groups.

At the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA on Friday, it was decided that the negotiations and consultations should continue intensively and more rapidly.

Since Friday, numerous meetings have been held every day at various levels between the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group.

