Quartet meeting held between Iran, E3 in Vienna

On Monday, a quadripartite meeting was held in the presence of Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi, and the chairmen of three European delegations (Germany, France, and Britain).

Also, expert meetings continue, both bilaterally and in the form of trio working groups.

At the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA on Friday, it was decided that the negotiations and consultations should continue intensively and more rapidly.

Since Friday, numerous meetings have been held every day at various levels between the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group.

