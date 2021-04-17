  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2021, 3:14 PM

'JCOPA meeting to discuss pace, details of future talks'

'JCOPA meeting to discuss pace, details of future talks'

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iranian deputy FM said today's JCPOA meeting in Vienna is to focus on the pace and details of future talks among the parties.

According to Abbas Araghchi, the meeting will be held today to decide how to proceed and to discuss the issues that need to be resolved.

"Our consultations will continue today under the framework of working groups as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings," he said.

Following the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA on Thursday, it was decided that technical discussions in the expert meetings in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues would continue and results would be announced to the Joint Commission.

Concurrent with the bilateral and multilateral meetings at the level of heads of delegations, the technical meetings at the expert level in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues continue.

Earlier, Russia’s envoy on Friday evening had announced that work on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) would continue today on Saturday in Vienna under the strict supervision of JCPOA Joint Commission.

HJ/5190978

News Code 172193
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172193/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News