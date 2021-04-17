'JCOPA meeting to discuss pace, details of future talks'

According to Abbas Araghchi, the meeting will be held today to decide how to proceed and to discuss the issues that need to be resolved.

"Our consultations will continue today under the framework of working groups as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings," he said.

Following the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA on Thursday, it was decided that technical discussions in the expert meetings in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues would continue and results would be announced to the Joint Commission.

Concurrent with the bilateral and multilateral meetings at the level of heads of delegations, the technical meetings at the expert level in the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues continue.

Earlier, Russia’s envoy on Friday evening had announced that work on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) would continue today on Saturday in Vienna under the strict supervision of JCPOA Joint Commission.

