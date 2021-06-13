Ulyanov says cannot expect finalization of Vienna Talks soon

In early Monday Mikhail Ulyanov expressed his same opinion with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

“Fully agree that we can’t expect the finalization of the Vienna Talks in the days to come”, he wrote.

“It is almost for sure that we will not be able to clean up the draft final document by the day of the Presidential elections in Iran (June 18)”, the Russian diplomat said, adding, “Nevertheless an agreement is within reach.”

Ulyanov made the remarks in response to the comment made by Iranian top negotiator who said, “I don’t think we could reach the final conclusion this week…Talks will continue in coming days until we can have a full image of a final agreement…We need to have a timetable…We face a complex situation…Verification of US measures has complexities.”

The 6th round of Joint Commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Saturday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China and UK).

The meeting was headed by Deputy Secretary-General of European Union (EU) Foreign Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi who is the head of Iranian delegation in Vienna talks.

It should be noted that the 5th round of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

