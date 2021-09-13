Four Iranian films compete at Turkish filmfest

Short films “Left Handed” by Nasrin Mohammadpur, "Day Break" directed by Vahid Nikkhah Azad and "The Turning" directed by Moshir Asa'adi will compete in the 28th edition of the Adana International Film Festival in Turkey.

Also from Iran, "A Hero" written and directed by prominent filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, which won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival will also be taking part in the event. The festival will also feature films by other prominent filmmakers such as American director Paul Schrader.

Every year, over 7,000 movies, short films and animations compete in the Turkish film festival.

The 28th edition of the International Adana Film Festival in Adana, Turkey, began today September 13 and will wrap up on September 19.

Left-handed tells the story of “Maryam" whi is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …”.

