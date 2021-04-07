Iran 'Crab’ advances to French Créteil Intl. Women’s Filmfest

According to the Public Relations Department of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), Iranian Animation “Crab” advanced to the competition section of the 34th French Créteil International Women’s Film Festival.

An 11-minute Iranian animation ‘Crab’ was produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in 2019 which experience its 14th presence in the competition section of the short films of this prestigious Festival.

With four length-feature films from Poland, France, Italy and Finland, Iran’s “Crab” is in the second group of films in the short film competition section, which moviegoers and enthusiasts can watch these 77-minute animations online on April 3-10.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It should be noted that the 43rd French Créteil International Women’s Film Festival is running in France on April 2-11 online due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Being one of the Oscar Academy-approved festivals, Animest International Animation Film Festival will be held virtually from November 9 to 15 in Bucharest, Romania.

MA/5183630