Apr 7, 2021, 3:00 PM

'White Whale' to go on screen at India's Frames FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian animation 'White Whale' directed by Amir Mehran, will take part in the 18th edition of the Frames Film Festival in India.

The 10-minute short animation has a universal theme and narrates the story of a lonely man who is trying to find a number of friends he lost in an airstrike years ago and a white whale is the only sign he has.

The animation also won the award for the best animated film at Warsaw Film Festival in its first international appearance.

The 18th edition of the Indian Frames Film Festival will be held online in Mumbai from April 8 to 10, with films competing in the animation, short film, documentary and music video categories.

