The Iranian short film, 'Burned', directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi has been selected to enter Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Japan.

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is one of the most prestigious short film festivals in the world, the winner of which will be introduced to the Academy Awards.

The short film 'Burned' has also been selected to participate in the competition section of the festival.

This festival will be held in June 2021 in Japan.

RHM/5182472