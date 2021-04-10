Iranian short film at Minsk intl. film fest

Chal tells the story of life and death. The 60-minute short film is associated with the ups and downs of life that can create new challenges with compassion, natural disasters, and deliberate and ill-considered actions.

The short film has previously been accepted into the final stage of the China International New Media Short Film Festival (CSFF) and also awarded at short film festivals in Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

The International Short Film Festival Kinosmena is an annual event in the cultural life of the Republic of Belarus.

Approved by the Belarussian Culture Ministry, the festival is held under the patronage of the Belarusian Union of Cinematographers.

