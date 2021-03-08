Iran pays highest price in fight against drug trafficking

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks on Monday, noting that the Islamic Republic has adopted necessary measures in the battle against illicit drugs.

He went on to say that the International community has a responsibility to counter drug trafficking, adding that joint cooperation can bring success in the future.

According to Vaezi, the Islamic Republic is determined to continue the fight against drug trafficking based on its religious, moral, and cultural beliefs, underlining that Iran is just a gateway and not a destination in the process and the country pays the highest price in this regard.

Chief of Staff further said that despite US sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus, the Islamic Republic has done its best in the fight against drug trafficking, noting that this situation cannot continue.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

FA/ 5164790