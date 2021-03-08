Masjedi, Iraqi minister discuss releasing Iran’s assets

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and the Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi discussed releasing Iran’s assets in Iraq in a meeting on Monday.

The Iraqi minister maintained that returning Iran’s financial assets is a priority for his country, emphasizing that necessary measures have been adopted in this regard.

The Iraqi government owes $ 6 billion to Iran for the importation of electricity and gas.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iraqi banks are not able to pay Iran’s debts due to illegal US sanctions.

A number of media outlets have recently announced that Iranian frozen assets in Iraq have been released, however, the official sources in Tehran or Baghdad have not confirmed the reports.

The reports came after an agreement was reached between the two countries based on which Iraq would buy some items for Iran.

FA/IRN 84257025