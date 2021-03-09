Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran starts enriching uranium with 3rd centrifuge cascade

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report that Islamic Republic of Iran has begun enriching uranium with the third cascade of IR-2M centrifuges.

Iran struggle against narcotics based on morality, humanity

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) underlines that the struggle of the Islamic Republic of Iran against narcotics is a real struggle based on high moral and human values.

Iran's crude oil export hit record

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reportedly increased its crude oil export to China in recent months.

Uzbekistan one of Iran's important trade partners: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghch praised the volume of trade between Iran and Uzbekistan, despite the pandemic, and named Uzbekistan as one of the important trade partners of the Islamic Republic.

Masjedi, Iraqi minister discuss releasing Iran’s assets

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq and the Iraqi Minister of Finance conferred on releasing Iran’s frozen funds in a meeting on Monday.

Iran pays highest price in fight against drug trafficking

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff said that Iran has paid the highest price in the fight against the criminal act.

1st indigenous hovercraft to join Iran Navy

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced the joining of the first homemade hovercraft to the navy fleet next year.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,313 cases, 99 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,313 COVID-19 infections and 93 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran has no direct or indirect contact with US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh assured that Iran has had no direct or indirect contact about the JCPOA or any other issues with the US.

