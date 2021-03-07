Iraqi forces launches anti-ISIL operation in Babil province

PMU forces have reportedly discovered and destroyed a number of tunnels belonging to ISIL terrorists in northern parts of Babil province in a large-scale operation on Sunday.

The Iraqi army and Hashd al-Sha’abi have recently launched a joint operation against ISIL terrorists in eastern Diyala.

According to sources, Iraqi forces have initiated another operation to eliminate the remnants of terrorists in western Diyala as well.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

