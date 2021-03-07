Verification in Iran not to be bargaining chip

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Of course, reliable verification in #Iran will not be a bargaining chip. It will be a part of restoration of full implementation of the #JCPOA by all sides which must include sanctions lifting as well.”

“Welcome, dear #US colleagues! #Russia is ready to engage with you and all other #JCPOA participants in order to restore full compliance with the nuclear deal as soon as possible,” he added.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

