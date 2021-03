According to Tolo TV, two people were killed and eight others were injured when a mortar shell hit a residential area in the city of Shulgara in Balkh province, Afghanistan.

The governor of "Shulgareh" told reporters that "in a mortar attack on 2 residential houses in the city, a woman and a 2-year-old child were killed and 8 other people in those two houses were injured."

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

