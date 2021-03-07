US must lift all sanctions prior to returning to JCPOA

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with the Special Envoy of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Iraq and Syria, Ms. Hilde Haraldstad on Sunday.

Both sides conferred on the latest developments in Iraq and Syria as well as the fight against terrorism in the region.

He maintained that the security and stability of neighboring countries are very significant for Tehran, adding that the Islamic Republic plays a key role in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say that the US must first lift all sanctions against the Islamic Republic if Washington is determined to return to the Nuclear Deal, noting that Iran will also return to its JCPOA commitments after verifying the measures adopted by the US.

Hilde Haraldstad, for her part, elaborated on the humanitarian efforts made by Norway in the region and further emphasized the significance of future consultations with the Islamic Republic on regional issues.

FA/IRN 84256006