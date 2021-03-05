India seeks inclusion of Chabahar port in INSTC route: FM

According to India Express, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks in his address on ‘Chabahar Day’ at Maritime India Summit.

Jaishankar said that India has proposed the inclusion of Chabahar port in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) route.

He expressed hope that member-states involved with INSTC will agree on expanding membership of this project. He said the shift in the fulcrum of global economic growth towards Asia is creating unprecedented opportunities for connectivity in the region.

He asserted that the marking of Chabahar Day by India reflects its strong commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

According to the Indian English-language website, he said that the INSTC is a key trade corridor project, wherein India is partnering with 12 countries to establish an economic corridor.

The Corridor is a 7,200-km multi-mode transport project to move freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

“We also welcome the interest of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to join the multilateral corridor project. Establishing an eastern corridor through Afghanistan would maximize its potential,” Jaishankar said. “I am hopeful that during the INSTC Coordination Council meeting, member-states would agree to the expansion of the INSTC route to include the Chabahar Port and also agree on expanding the membership of this project.”

The virtual event also saw the participation of ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

Jaishankar highlighted that the Chabahar port has not only emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region but also facilitated delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The location of the Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, and boost trade, according to the India Express.

