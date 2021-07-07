Indian FM in Tehran with Modi's message for Raeisi

Jaishankar arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to explore avenues of mutual ties.

The Indian FM also carries a written message from Indian PM Narendra Modi for Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote: Indian FM @DrSJaishankar just arrived in Tehran. He will have very important meetings in his short visit. I am sure this visit will be the basic basis for Iran-India relations during the presidency of Ayatollah Raisi."

Then, Jaishankar will leave for Moscow to attend a meeting of the Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation Commission of the Russian and Indian Governments.

Earlier in September 2020, during a visit to Moscow, the Indian Foreign Minister arrived in Iran for a short visit and met with officials of the Islamic Republic.

The Indian official's visit to Iran comes as an intra-Afghan talks meeting attended by representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban high political delegation hosted by Iran was started on Wednesday.

