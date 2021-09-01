CAO backs construction of new intl. airport in Chabahar

During the meeting held between Head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Siavash Amir-Makri and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones Hamid Reza Momeni on Tue., the two sides negotiated regarding removal of obstacles facing ahead of construction of an international airport in Chabahar.

The sensitive and strategic region of Chabahar is responsible for importing huge portion of goods into the country but the nearest airport to it is located in Konarak city at a distance of more than 50 km. This distance between the nearest air route and Chabahar Free Zone has practically made it difficult for investors and has created obstacles to the transportation and transit of goods.

For this purpose, construction of Chabahar International Airport was put atop agenda to facilitate the transit of goods in Chabahar Free Zone.

However, construction of Chabahar International Airport will help develop tourism industry in the country and this issue can be considered as an advantage, in which, economy of this region can be boomed through the construction of an international airport in the zone.

In this meeting head of CAO promised to take effective steps for accelerating in completion of construction of this project.

