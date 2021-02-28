  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2021, 2:03 PM

Iran welcomes India-Pakistan agreement on ceasefire

Iran welcomes India-Pakistan agreement on ceasefire

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iran has welcomed an agreement by Pakistan and India to strictly observe a ceasefire along the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Tehran considers the joint statement by Islamabad and New Delhi on ceasefire as a “positive step toward increasing the peace and stability in Southern Asia.”

He expressed hope that the two countries will take further measures to boost regional peace, stability and welfare.

Earlier this week, Pakistan and India agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the de facto border in disputed Kashmir after months of dispute.

The two sides have accused each other of being responsible for ceasefire violations. The two sides regularly exchange fire along the ceasefire line known as the Line of Control (LoC) that has separated the two countries for decades.

MR/5158210

News Code 170494

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News