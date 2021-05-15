Iran-Armenia can boost trade value over $1bn annually

Hervik Yarijanian made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and said that trade is one of the most important objectives behind the construction of free zones worldwide, because, many tough rules and regulations of countries will be removed by setting up these zones coupled with import and export activities are carried out easily.

For this purpose, industrial and production companies resort to investing in free trade and industrial zones for the facilitation of their trade exchanges, he said, adding, “Under such circumstances, special attention should be paid to the export infrastructures.”

The trade volume exchange between Iran and Armenia had been fluctuating up to $500 million over the previous years

Accordingly, Mogri Free Zone will be launched in the vicinity of Aras Free Zone in Iran soon which can increase the volume of bilateral trade significantly.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yarijanian emphasized that neighborliness between the two countries of Iran and Armenia can ease trade and business situation to a great extent and also can promote bilateral trade volume exchange between the two countries up to $1.2 billion in less than a year.

Three specialized exhibitions will be held in the next Iranian month of Khordad (June 2021), he said, adding, “Trade and business groups will be dispatched to participate in these exhibitions so that these conditions can pave the new way in future planning.”

